Charitable account set up for Life Flight paramedic severely injured in Centerville plane crash

FARMINGTON, Utah, June 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A full-time hoist paramedic and pilot with Intermountain Life Flight, who recently retired from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, was severely injured in the crash of a small airplane Thursday in Davis County.

Jason Sorensen was one of two people aboard an experimental aircraft that crashed in an empty field at 1950 North, just west of Legacy Parkway in Centerville.

The plane’s owner and pilot, 72-year-old Andre Kostrzewa, of Salt Lake City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

“Jason is a helper and now, in his greatest time of need, other helpers have boldly and bravely stepped forward,” said a news release from Davis County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

“Two bystanders immediately risked their lives to save Jason and the other occupant (who did not survive) of the plane. Without these heroic actions from complete strangers, Jason would have, most likely, had no chance at survival.

“The lone fact that they selflessly risked their lives to attempt to save the lives of strangers is incredibly commendable. Jason’s brothers and sisters in law enforcement/emergency medical services and on Life Flight also responded on scene and swiftly provided Jason the compassionate care he needed to keep him alive,” the news release said.

Sorensen is being treated at the University of Utah Burn Center’s Intensive Care Unit, where he has already had two surgeries, one of which involved amputation of both legs from the knee down. He still faces many more surgeries.

“…although he is not close to being out of the woods yet — each minute/hour is full of ups and down, he is in good hands,” the news release said.

“The love and concern shared by the community has been felt by Jason’s wife and family, and continues to bring them the comfort they so greatly need right now. Meals are not currently needed, and privacy has been asked from all at this time.”

A charitable account has been established in Sorensen’s name: America First Credit Union, Jason Sorensen, Charitable Account #9116393

“The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) plans to establish an online fundraiser and graciously compiled a bag of essentials for the family,” the news release said. “Thank you to everyone for your kindness and compassion during this very difficult time. Jason is family and our hearts are aching.”