China: Balloon in U.S. airspace is civilian weather airship that blew off course

Feb. 3 (UPI) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that the Chinese balloon seen flying over Montana is a civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that deviated from its planned course.

“The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course,” the Chinese statement said. “The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure.”

China’s Foreign Ministry statement said China will “continue communicating with the US side and properly handle this unexpected situation.”

The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that the U.S. military has been tracking the “high altitude surveillance balloon” flying over the continental United States.

According to the Pentagon, the balloon does not pose a military or physical threat and is flying well above commercial air traffic.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said earlier that she hoped the two nations would respond to the incident “in a cool-headed and prudent manner.”

“China is a responsible country and we always act in accordance with international law. We have no intention to violate the territory or airspace of any sovereign country,” she said.