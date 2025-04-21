China will punish countries that bargain with the U.S. over tariffs

April 21 (UPI) — China says it will retaliate against other countries who work with the United States in any way that could compromise its interests.

A Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said Monday in a press conference that it expects other countries should “stand on the side of fairness and justice, one the side of historical correctness,” and should defend economic and trade rules when it comes to negotiations with the United States.

The spokesperson called out the United States for having “abused” tariffs on all its trading partners, in reference to the tariffs levied by President Donald Trump on April 2.

China called Trump tariffs “unilateral bullying,” and that “appeasement cannot bring peace, and compromise cannot be respected.”

It also opposes any country that makes a trade deal with the United States and will “resolutely take countermeasures in a reciprocal manner” against any country who does.

The warning comes as the Trump administration will allegedly ask for limits on trade with China when it negotiates tariffs with other nations.

Trump raised the levy on Chinese goods to 145% in April. China responded with tariffs of its own, and also filed a lawsuit against the United States with the World Trade Organization.