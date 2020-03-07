Clearfield ‘youth leader’ charged with alleged abuse of minor

CLEARFIELD, Utah, March 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Clearfield man described as a “youth leader” has been charged on suspicion of eight felonies related to alleged abuse of a child.

Brad Isakson, 38, was booked into the Davis County Jail on Thursday on suspicion of:

Four counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Enticing a minor by text, a second-degree felony

Dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office says Isakson “occupied a position of special trust as a youth leader in relation to the 14-year-old victim.”

Isakson allegedly touched the victim inappropriately, and caused the victim to reciprocate.

Isakson is also charged with using text messages to entice the victim to meet him for sexual acts. A video sent to the victim contained a graphic recording, the statement says.

Isakson’s bail has been set at $115,000.