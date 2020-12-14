Cleveland Indians to announce name change after 105 years: NY Times report

Team photo of the 1909 Cleveland Naps prior to the team's name to the Cleveland Indians six years later. Photo: George Grantham Bain Collection/Library of Congress

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cleveland Indians baseball team is planning a name change, according to The New York Times.

According to the NYT article, the announcement could happen as early as next week, based on three unnamed sources acquainted with the decision.

A new name for the franchise has yet to be decided, the NY Times reports.

The Cleveland ball club took their name, the Indians, in 1915. They previously were known as the Cleveland Naps, a name evolving from the previous club moniker of the Cleveland Napoleons.

The organization has been under pressure for years to drop their team’s controversial name as well as its overtly racist mascot, Chief Wahoo.

The Cleveland organization’s anticipated decision follows that of the NFL’s Washington franchise which dropped the Redskins name after decades of protests by indigenous groups.

To read the full New York Times report click here.

