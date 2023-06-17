Climber rescued by S&R crews in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County Sheriff Search & Rescue came to the assistance of a man who was stuck on a cliff near Red Cliffs Campground.

“Our Search and Rescue (SAR) Team responded to help a male who was ledged up on a cliff near Red Cliffs Campground,” the volunteer group says on its Facebook page, which does not give a time for the incident, which happened southwest of Leeds.

“Several team members climbed to the cliff above the male and set up anchors while others responded to below the male to belay as they descended the cliff.

“One of our team members rappelled to the location of the male and assisted with getting him in a harness.

Photos Washington County Sheriff Search and Rescue

“He was then escorted down the mountain,” the post says.

“Thanks to our team members for all that you do! It has been an extremely busy year but these volunteers are always willing to respond to help others when needed.”