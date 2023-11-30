Code Blue alert issued for 9 counties to help homeless during cold temps

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services has announced a Code Blue alert for nine Utah counties triggered by temperatures forecast to dip to 15 degrees.

The alert is among the first issued under a state law that took affect this year allowing for the relaxing of entry standards at shelters and giving officials more leeway in identifying new locations to shield the homeless from the cold.

Wednesday’s alert began and 8 a.m. and was in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday, the DHHS announced online.

The nine counties affected are Box Elder, Cache, Carbon, Duchesne, Juab, Millard, Morgan, Summit and Uintah. More information in available on the department’s website.

The Ogden Police Department described its response to a Code Blue when Weber County was included in the 24-hour alerts Sunday and Monday:

“During extreme cold, people experiencing homelessness will be strongly encouraged to seek shelter. The Lantern House will coordinate with Ogden City to open additional space for this period. Lantern House will modify or suspend some restrictions.

“During a Code Blue, Ogden officers will watch for unsheltered individuals. When they encounter unsheltered individuals, they will remind them about safe sheltering. They will also transport them as needed and when practical and make sure they check in with Lantern House staff.”

The DHHS said Code Blues are issued when temperatures are expected to drop to 15 degrees for two hours or more during a 24-hour period. The following provisions apply when a Code Blue takes effect: