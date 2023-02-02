Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry

Feb. 2 (UPI) — Conagra Brands has initiated a recall of more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry sold nationwide over faulty packaging that could cause contamination.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Tuesday, saying in a statement that the products affected were produced between Dec. 12 and Jan. 12.

The issue with the packaging was discovered when Conagra notified the federal agency after observing either spoiled food or leaking cans from multiple production dates at its warehouse.

The FSIS said the defect in the packaging may cause products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination.

The investigation that followed found that cans subject to the recall may have been damaged in a way not visible to customers and may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the can.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” the FSIS said. “Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Products subject to the recall bear establishment number “P4247” and were shipped nationwide.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be on retail shelves or in consumers’ pantries,” it said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”