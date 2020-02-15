Construction worker transported in serious condition after trench collapse in west Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One man was seriously injured in a construction accident early Saturday morning in Salt Lake County.

Two men were partially buried in a trench collapse on a construction project just off State Route 202 in Salt Lake County, near the Tooele County border. The accident happened at 1:15 a.m.

Other workers on the site were able to extricate the men prior to the arrival of Unified Police Authority crews, UFA spokesman Ryan Love told Gephardt Daily.

One of the involved men was seriously injured, and was transported by first responders to an area hospital for treatment. The second man was not transported.