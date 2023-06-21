Court documents: Shooter told police he ‘snapped’ after Idaho neighbor exposed himself to wife, daughters

KELLOGG, Idaho, June 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released the identities of the four people shot and killed Sunday night following a dispute between neighbors in the Idaho panhandle.

Court documents also indicate the dispute stemmed from an 18-year-old neighbor allegedly exposing himself to the suspected shooter’s wife and daughters.

The Shoshone County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the Kellogg, Idaho, shooting victims as:

Kenneth Guardipee, 65

Kenna Guardipee, 41

Devin Smith, 18

Aiken Smith, 16

The coroner’s office also confirmed the cause of death as homicide by gunshot, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Police did not disclose the relationship between the victims, though an affidavit filed in Idaho’s 1st Judicial District Court identifies Kenneth and Kenna Guardipee as father and daughter, and Devin and Aiken Smith as Kenna Guardipee’s children.

Earlier Tuesday, Idaho State Police identified the alleged shooter as neighbor Majorjon A. Kaylor, 31, who has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary.

The shooting was reported about 7:20 p.m. in an apartment building 515 W. Brown Ave., where four people were found shot to death, according to an affidavit filed by Idaho State Police.

Shoshone County sheriff’s deputies arrived and found Kaylor in the street near the apartments, the affidavit states. The man told the responding sergeant “that he had shot/killed his neighbors” who had recently moved into the complex.

A few days prior to the shooting, Kaylor’s wife made a Facebook post describing a June 13 incident in which Devin Smith allegedly exposed himself to her and her juvenile daughters.

“In her post, Kaylie Kaylor indicated Devin Smith had exposed himself, was shaking his penis, and masturbating through a window in front of her and her juvenile daughters,” the police affidavit states.

Majorjon Kaylor told police “he was suspicious and concerned for his children,” as Devin Smith had been “watching his kids, and conducted acts of nudity in front of his children.”

“[Kaylor] referred to Devin Smith as a pedophile,” the affidavit states.

Police say Kaylor confronted the 18-year-old’s mother and grandfather, and “was upset that they didn’t seem to take his concerns with Devin Smith seriously.”

“[Kaylor] said he ‘Snapped,’ ‘Lost it,’ and ‘Did something about it,'” the affidavit states.

Police say Kaylor shot and killed Kenneth and Keena Guardipee in the shared backyard of the apartments, then entered their apartment and killed Devin and Aiken Smith.

“All of the victims appeared to have been shot only once with the exception of Devin Smith who had been shot multiple times from close range,” the affidavit states.

Police also said Kaylor went to his truck to reload his firearm during the killings.