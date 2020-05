SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing 156 lab-documented new cases in the past 24 hours.

No new deaths were reported. That total remains a 46.

Cases are up by 3.3 percent. The cumulative number of those hospitalized grew to 403, up 13 people in the past day.