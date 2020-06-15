Crews battle 2 new fires near Big Springs Fire in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — While firefighters are battling the Big Springs Fire in Tooele County, two new wildfires have started Sunday night, with one of them known to be human caused.

Resources are being brought in from multiple areas, including St. George and Elko, Nevada.

Utah Fire Info tweeted at 7 p.m. Sunday, “As firefighters began to get the upper hand on the #BigSpringsFire a new fire started when target shooters hit an exploding target places in dry grass and ignited a new fire just a few miles away.”

That fire has since been named the North Delle Fire.

The next tweet, a little after 8 p.m., said, “Resources responding to a third start in Tooele County. This one is along I-80 at milepost 48.”

The Big Springs Fire broke out early Sunday afternoon and was first reported to be about 30 acres in size. It quickly grew to about 1,000 acres, according to Utah Fire Info on Twitter.

