Crews battle house fire in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews responded to a house fire in South Jordan late Friday night and soon called a second alarm in order to have enough resources available.

South Jordan Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Richards said at the scene that fire crews were called out at approximately 11:05 p.m. to a home at 10223 S. 2950 West.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw light smoke coming from the structure, Richards said. The fire was in the basement and crews had it extinguished within about 45 minutes.

Two occupants were out of the house when crews arrived; however, one burn victim was transported to a local hospital and then flown to University of Utah Hospital.

Richards said the patient was conscious, breathing and on oxygen.

When asked why the second alarm was called, Richards said, “There are times when we’re coming up on a house fire, the battalion chief may call a second alarm just to get additional resources coming quickly.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no estimate of damages was immediately available.

Richards said fire crews would remain on scene for a few hours.