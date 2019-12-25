Crews fight 2-alarm fire in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Dec. 25, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple Weber County fire departments arrived at the scene of a commercial fire Christmas morning, and found flames coming from the roof of Aaron’s in the strip mall at 1090 Riverdale Road.

Crews arrived at about 10:49 a.m., and used ladder trucks to access the fire, which was burning on the roof and under the rafters. They also entered the store and two adjacent stores to ensure the fire was contained.

The two-alarm fire was knocked down quickly. No one was present in the building, and no firefighters were injured in the response.

Assisting the Riverdale Fire Department were crews from Ogden, South Weber, Roy and other agencies.

Riverdale Fire Chief Jared Sholly said there is no estimate yet on the damages.

He said he was grateful for the help from so many agencies on a Christmas call, and the fact that the parking lot was empty due to the holiday, so crews were able to get the building access they needed.

“The bad thing is that it’s Christmas, and the good thing is that it’s Christmas,” he said.