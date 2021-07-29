Crews fighting flooding, outages in Moab

CEDAR CITY, Utah, July 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers, power crews and public works employees are fighting a downpour that has resulted in flash flooding Wednesday night in Moab.

“Flash Flooding in town,” says a tweet issued at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday. “Please stay away from low lying road and parkway crossings.

“City crews are out and working on clearing storm drains. If you’re near a creek keep an eye on rising waters. Rocky Mountain Power is working on resolving power outages.”

Brent Pearson, Eureka High School journalism adviser, couldn’t stop himself from recording some footage, shared below with his permission.

“Some flash flooding here in downtown Moab, Utah. Highway 191 taking on lots of rain,” he wrote with a video posted at 7:43 p.m.

“Flash flooding is no joke.”

See Pearson’s videos below.

