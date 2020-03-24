Crews from multiple agencies knock down house fire in Eden

EDEN, Utah, March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District crews and first-responders from multiple other agencies responded to the scene of a house fire in Eden on Tuesday.

“This afternoon Weber, Ogden & South Ogden Units responded to a house fire in Eden,” the 2 p.m. social media post says.

“Luckily the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. However, being unoccupied the home did burn for some time before a passerby noticed and called 911.”

The fire originated in the garage, where the homeowner was storing plane parts, motorcycles, vehicle repair items and miscellaneous fuels,” the statement says.

“Crews were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries to citizens or fire crews. Cause of this fire is currently under investigation.”