D.C. holiday pushes IRS tax deadline to Monday

April 15 (UPI) — If you haven’t filed your taxes yet and panicked Friday at the sight of April 15 on the calendar, you can breathe easy — the tax deadline this year isn’t until next week.

The Internal Revenue Service moved Tax Day, which is almost always April 15 each year, again for 2022 for the third straight year. The deadline in 2020 and 2021 were both extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s push-back had nothing to do with COVID-19, and everything to do with a local holiday in the IRS’ hometown, Washington, D.C.

Federal offices in D.C. are closed on Friday for Emancipation Day, a local holiday since 2005. Emancipation Day, which celebrates the end of slavery in the district, officially falls on Saturday but the city holiday is Friday.

“By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do,” the IRS said in a statement earlier this year.

“The due date is April 18, instead of April 15, because of the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia for everyone except taxpayers who live in Maine or Massachusetts.”