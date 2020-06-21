Davis County Sheriff: Inmate survives fall after climbing over railing

FARMINGTON, Utah, June 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An inmate at the Davis County Correctional Facility was transported to a hospital in stable condition after climbing over a railing and falling from the second floor to the first floor, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday.

“This afternoon, an individual in our care and custody climbed over a second floor railing and fell forward, landing on the first floor. Fortunately, the individual survived,” the news release said.

“Correctional officers and medical personnel immediately responded and provided initial care. The individual was transported to a hospital, is in stable condition, and will be medically furloughed to family.”

The incident occurred in one of the facility’s designated quarantine units, where inmates stay for their first 14 days of incarceration to allow for COVID-19 testing and assessment, as well as social distancing, the news release states.

Internal and external investigations are being conducted, officials said, and mental health counseling is being made available to anyone who witnessed the incident.

“We’re incredibly grateful that the outcome is not worse and we are hopeful this individual will have a swift recovery,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks in the news release. “We are committed to providing those in our care and custody all of the medical and mental health resources they need.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, free and confidential support is available, 24/7 by calling:

Davis Behavioral Health, 801-923-7547

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255

