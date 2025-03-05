Davis Metro Narcotics Task Force, FBI agents arrest man in Sandy for possession of 16K fentanyl pills

SANDY, Utah, March 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening after a search warrant was served on a Sandy residence by the Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force.

Betis Amador-Gonzalez was booked into jail for investigation of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.

“During this investigation, arrests had been made along with establishing probable cause for a residential search warrant in the Sandy area,” Gonzalez’s arrest document says.

On Tuesday, “a vehicle takedown was conducted after the vehicle was seen leaving a residence in the Sandy area. During the vehicle takedown approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills were located. During the execution of the search warrant, approximately 6,000 fentanyl pills were located.”

During a post-Miranda interview, “Gonzalez admitted to supplying the 10,000 fentanyl pills to the suspect observed leaving the Sandy residence. Gonzalez admitted to selling fentanyl pills at the direction from a source of supply believed to be in Mexico. Gonzalez also admitted to ownership of the fentanyl pills located within the residence totalling to approximately 16,000 fentanyl pills.”

Gonzalez was determined to be in the United States illegally and “admitted to having knowledge of being in the country illegally,” his affidavit says. Gonzalez was ordered held without bail.

The Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force is made up of Davis Metro Narcotics Strike Force partnered with FBI agents, the statement says.