26.7 F
Salt Lake City
Friday, January 20, 2023
Photos: Davis County Sheriff's Office
Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos

By Tim Gurrister

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers.

“Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.

Nomos spent 6 1/2 years at the sheriff’s office, it reads, specializing in narcotics detection and apprehension.

“He was a 6-month-old pup when he first hit the streets of Davis County and quickly became one of our most successful K-9 officers. Nomos carried out the rest of his life right where he started, next to his favorite human, Lt. Johnson.

“It is never easy to lose one of our own, but we’re grateful Nomos is now playing catch pain-free alongside his brothers and sisters. RIP Nomos.”

Bus driver for Cache County, Logan City school districts arrested after child porn investigation
Police: Woman attempted to drown puppy in pool at Taylorsville apartment complex
Tim Gurrister

