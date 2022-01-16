Dead Texas synagogue hostage-taker ID’d, was British national

“We are aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities,” an FCDO spokesperson said.

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement Sunday expressing support for the federal, state, and local law enforcement that were a part of the massive response to the Saturday incident.

“This morning, we are grateful that four people held hostage in a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas are safe and going home to their families,” Harris said. “We thank the brave men and women in federal, state, and local law enforcement, and we stand in solidarity with the Congregation Beth Israel community and the entire Jewish community.”

Law enforcement agencies believe Akram may have been motivated by a desire to secure the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is currently jailed at Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth, CNN reported.

“While we will learn more about the hostage taker’s motivation, we know this: what happened yesterday at Congregation Beth Israel is a reminder that we must speak up and combat antisemitism and hate wherever it exists,” Harris said. “Everyone has a right to pray, work, study, and spend time with loved ones not as the other — but as us.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett echoed Harris’ comments in a statement posted to Twitter.

“This event is a stark reminder that antisemitism is still alive and we must continue to fight it worldwide. To the Jewish community in Colleyville and around the world: You are not alone — we stand united with you,” Bennett tweeted.

The hostage situation prompted police departments in cities including Dallas, Los Angeles and New York to deploy additional patrols around synagogues “out of an abundance of caution” in the case of additional threats to the Jewish community.