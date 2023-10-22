Death toll in Palestine rises to 4,651 with nearly 2,000 Palestinian children dead

Oct. 22 (UPI) — Israeli Defense Forces have so far killed at least 4,651 Palestinians and wounded more than 14,245 in retaliation for the attack by Hamas that killed about 1,400 Israelis earlier this month.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that the dead include 1,871 children, 1,023 women and 187 elderly people. Most of the deaths are in Palestine’s Gaza, home to Hamas, though dozens have also been reported dead in Palestine‘s West Bank.

In addition, data provided by the United Nations shows that Israel forces killed 227 Palestinians this year before Hamas offensive while just 29 Israelis had been slain by Palestinian attackers before the attack.

Hamas has said the attack was made in retaliation for Israel’s multiple raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque earlier this year as Israelis continue to make illegal settlements on Palestinian lands in violation of international law.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society, an aid group based in Ramallah, said in a statement that seven hospitals and 21 other health centers in the country are out of service after being targeted by the Israeli military.

Israel has denied that it is attacking hospitals in Palestine, claiming they are the result of “failed rocket launches” by groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

According to CNN, some Palestinians in Gaza are taking to writing the names of their children on their legs to help identify them if they are killed.

Meanwhile, the IDF has admitted to attacking the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin, claiming that the holy center was used a “execute terrorist attacks against civilians.” Photos from Gaza show entire communities demolished by Israel’s ongoing blitz.