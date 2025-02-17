Delta plane overturns on landing at Toronto airport, injuring at least 8

Feb. 17 (UPI) — A Delta Airlines jet, flying in snowy conditions, overturned upon arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport, injuring at least eight people, police said.

One person was listed as “critical with non-life-threatening injuries” and seven people had moderate to mild injuries, according to Peel Regional Police.

Airport officials said “all passengers and crew are accounted for,” according to a post X.

The Federal Aviation Administration said all 80 people on board the overturned plane were evacuated, CBS News reported. The FAA said the investigation will be led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Delta flight 4819 originated in Minneapolis. According to social media posts from FlightRadar24, the plane was operated by Endeavor Air for Delta Connection. the plane, a Bombardier CRJ900, is a twin-engine, short-haul, regional jet.