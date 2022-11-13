Democrats projected to keep control of Senate after Cortez-Masto defeats Laxalt in Nevada

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in a race that will allow Democrats to maintain their control of the U.S. Senate.

Catherine Cortez-Masto was projected by CNN and NBC News to defeat Laxalt, the former attorney general for Nevada, in one of the last unresolved races for the upper chamber.

Even if the Dec. 6 runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker ends in a win for Walker, the Senate would be evenly divided and allow Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the tie-breaking vote for Democrats, CNN noted.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer praised the win in a short statement on Twitter late Saturday.

“Your Senate Democratic Majority!” Schumer said.

(DEVELOPING)