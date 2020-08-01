Deputies: 2 booked into jail after telling officers they only deal drugs to fuel own habits

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Payson residents were booked into jail after the Utah County Special Enforcement Team received a tip they were selling drugs, and served search warrants on their vehicles.

In all, officers found 31.2 grams of heroin with a street value of $6,240; 3.4 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $340; 6.1 grams of marijuana; $1,240 in cash, according to a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Utah County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the statement, both suspects — Cameron Edward Monk and Sydney Burgess — admitted they “sell heroin, but only to afford (the) habit of heroin addiction.”

Both were booked into jail on Wednesday.

Monk, 27 and turning 28 on Sunday, was charged on suspicion of:

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Driving with a measurable amount of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Monk’s bail was set at $5,000.

Burgess, 27, was charged on suspicion of:

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Burgess is being held without bail due to parole violations.

“As I placed handcuffs on Cameron, he told me there was heroin and a little bit of methamphetamine in the center console of the vehicle,” Monk’s probable cause statement says. “I then read Cameron his Miranda Rights to which he stated he understood them and agreed to speak with me.

“Cameron admitted to me that he does sell heroin but only to afford his habit of heroin addiction. Cameron will buy an amount of heroin, use some of it then sell the rest for cash to obtain more heroin.”

The arresting officer noted sighs of drug use, including bloodshot, watery eyes, and heavy sweat. Monk agreed to blood and urine tests, the statement says, and tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines, opiates and THC.

Burgess’ probable cause statement contains lots of identical material, but adds that she was on supervised parole when she absconded a year ago from the St. George area, and also has a warrant out for her arrest out of Salt Lake County. It does not mention Burgess taking a drug test.