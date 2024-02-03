Developing: U.S. launches airstrikes in Iraq, Syria in response to deadly Jordan attack

Feb. 2 (UPI) — The United States launched airstrikes in Syria and Iraq Friday in retaliation for the killing of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan last Sunday.

Friday afternoon, U.S. Central Command said American forces struck more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria “against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups,” ABC news reported.

In a statement from the White House, President Joe Biden said the U.S. attacks on militia sites “will continue at times and places of our choosing.”

“This past Sunday, three American soldiers were killed in Jordan by a drone launched by militant groups backed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps,” Biden said. “Earlier today, I attended the dignified return of these brave Americans at Dover Air Force Base, and I have spoken with each of their families.

“This afternoon, at my direction, U.S. military forces struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack U.S. forces. Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing.

“The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond,” Biden said.

More than 40 other U.S. troops were wounded in the drone attack on Tower 22 base in Jordan near the border with Iraq and Syria. Officials blame Iran-backed militants for the strike, while Iran has denied any connection.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was reported by NBC as telling reporters that U.S. forces struck a total of seven facilities used by militias backed by Iran.

“Three of the facilities are in Iraq. Four of them are in Syria,” Kirby said.

In a post on X, the U.S. Central Command said the airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions.

“The facilities that were struck included command and control operations centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces,” the social-media post stated.

The counteroffensive comes after Biden earlier in the day attended the dignified transfer of the three soldiers killed in the Jordan attack. The president previously vowed the United States would respond to the attack but did not give details.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who also attended the return of the slain soldiers with the president, said Thursday that the United States would give a “multi-tiered” response.

“We have the ability to respond a number of times, depending on what the situation is,” Austin said at a press conference at the Pentagon. “They have a lot of capability. I have a lot more.”

Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters that U.S. Air Force B-1 bombers were used in the airstrikes Friday.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized the Biden administration’s timing of the strikes as “telegraphing” a response to Iran.

“The tragic deaths of three U.S. troops in Jordan, perpetrated by Iran-backed militias, demanded a clear and forceful response. Unfortunately, the administration waited for a week and telegraphed to the world, including to Iran, the nature of our response,” Johnson said.

Sims said U.S. forces had been waiting for favorable weather, and “good weather presented itself today.”

In a CNN report, Sims said, “Initial indications are we hit exactly what we meant to hit,” adding that U.S. officials expect casualties to be reported.

Kirby said Wednesday he believes “the attack in Jordan was planned, resourced and facilitated by an Umbrella group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.”

After Friday’s airstrikes, Kirby promised “these responses began tonight, but they’re not going to end tonight.”

The Iraqi army condemned the strikes in Iraqi border areas as a “violation of Iraqi sovereignty” and “a threat that will drag Iraq and the region into unforeseen consequences.”

