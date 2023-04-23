Disneyland’s Maleficent Dragon burns in towering park fire

ANAHEIM, California, April 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators in Anaheim, California are trying to determine the cause of a spectacular fire at Disneyland Saturday night.

No one was injured in the blaze, which broke out on Tom Sawyer Island during a presentation of Fantasmic, the colorful fireworks and water show held nightly at the California amusement park.

Cell phone video captured by park goers and posted on social media show the 45 foot tall Maleficent Dragon being engulfed by flames.

Disney released the following statement about the fire:

“During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire. Anaheim Fire and Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished. All cast members were evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely cleared of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.” `

Video of the fire taken by park visitor [email protected] was posted on Twitter and shows the dragon just as it was starting to burn.