Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami

June 13 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a Miami federal courtroom to 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents.

Trump surrendered himself at the courthouse and was processed before facing special counsel Jack Smith and Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman for his arraignment. Attorney Todd Blanche entered a not guilty plea to all of the counts on behalf of the former president.

The former president and alleged co-conspirator Walter Nauta, who worked as an aide to Trump, were released after a 45-minute hearing.

Goodman issued a no contact order. The prosecution was directed to assemble a list of people that Trump may not discuss the details of the case with — including Nauta.

Trump will remain free to travel and was not ordered to surrender his passport.

His motorcade departed the federal courthouse about 4 p.m. with several people appearing to chase the Secret Service vehicles down the street. At least one person was tackled and detained for approaching the vehicles.

Minutes later, Trump’s vehicle stopped at Versailles, a Cuban restaurant and bakery in the Little Havana neighborhood, where he met briefly with a crowd of supporters.

Trump scheduled to travel to his Bedminster, N.J., golf club, where he would speak Tuesday evening..

Trump has maintained his innocence in the face of 37 counts of obstructing justice by retaining and refusing to return classified documents relating to national security.

“ON MY WAY TO COURTHOUSE. WITCH HUNT!!! MAGA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier Tuesday.

A large contingent of supporters lined up outside the courthouse ahead of the hearing, and at the Trump National Doral resort where he stayed Monday night. A gathering also demonstrated against Trump.

Blanche is also representing Trump in the state hush money case against him in Manhattan, N.Y.

Alina Habba, a spokeswoman for Trump, spoke to the media outside the courthouse before the arraignment, stating that the “targeting prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships.”

Trump has made similar allegations.

As in his New York arraignment, Trump was not handcuffed and his mugshot was not taken on Tuesday.

Nauta, 40, is accused of playing a substantial role in helping Trump retain classified documents. The U.S. Navy veteran faces six charges in the case.

Trump rode to the courthouse in a car alone. His attorneys Blanche and Chris Kise, along with Nauta and his attorney Stanley Woodward, rode in a vehicle behind Trump’s.