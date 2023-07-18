Donald Trump says he’s been targeted in special counsel’s Jan. 6 probe

July 18 (UPI) — Former president Donald Trump said Tuesday he is the target of a grand jury investigation looking into the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump made said he received the notification by letter Sunday night in a post on his Truth Social platform. He did not specify who delivered the letter to his lawyers or if anyone else had been formally notified.

The former president took aim at special counsel Jack Smith in his three-paragraph post.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden‘s DOJ, sent a letter stating that I am a target of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the grand jury, which almost always means an arrest or indictment,” Trump wrote in the post.

Trump goes on in the post to blame Attorney General Merrick Garland, calling the investigation politically motivated and “HORRIFYING news for our country.”

“This witch hunt is all about election interference and a complete and total politicization of law enforcement!” Trump wrote on his social media account.

Trump received a similar letter in June indicating he was a target in Smith’s investigation into the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents that came a day before he was formally indicted in the case.

The news comes the same day Trump faces a key court date in a separate legal proceeding in Florida.

Trump’s lawyers are facing the first pretrial hearing on charges the former president mishandled classified documents. The hearing is considered routine and will outline a timeframe for the case, which has been delayed by both sides and is tentatively set to begin next month.

This comes less than a week after Smith denied a request to delay the trial for the alleged mishandling of classified documents.