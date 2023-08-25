Donald Trump surrenders at Fulton County Jail in Ga. election case

Aug. 24 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump surrendered himself at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday on a 13-count indictment for efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Inside the jail, the former president was placed under arrest while protesters and supporters shouted outside. He was processed in about 20 minutes, during which he agreed to a $200,000 bond. He also had to agree to other conditions about not intimidating co-defendants or witnesses in the case.

He was designated as inmate No. P01135809. Jail records indicate that Trump is 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

After Trump left the jail and returned to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at which he arrived earlier, the former president made brief remarks, in which he said, “It’s election interference. … We did nothing wrong at all. And we have every right, every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest. So we think it’s very dishonest.”

Earlier in the day, Trump left Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., shortly before 4 p.m. EDT. His personal jet touched down in Atlanta at about 7 p.m. EDT, and a motorcade quickly took him to the jail.

Earlier Thursday, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows surrendered in the afternoon and was released on $100,000 bond.

Also on Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion to start the trial on Oct. 23, a change from her previous suggestion of March, 4, the day before Super Tuesday, when many states will hold 2024 presidential primary elections.

Before surrendering, Trump made a change to his legal counsel, dropping attorney Drew Findling and naming Steven Sadow as lead counsel.

Trump met with Sadow shortly after landing in Atlanta, according to NBC.

He and 18 co-defendants were given a deadline of noon Friday to voluntarily surrender at the jail, which is open 24 hours a day.

Eleven of the defendants have surrendered this week and were released on bond.

Trump, who is seeking the GOP nomination for re-election, has agreed to a $200,000 bond, along with a list of strict conditions for his release. He is not allowed to make any direct or indirect threat against any witnesses, co-defendants, victims, property or the community. The order includes any posts he makes on social media.

ABC reports that Foster Bail Bonds LLC says Trump has paid $20,000 for a down payment on his $200,000 bond.

As he was processed at the jail, Trump was weighed, fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken, the same process his co-defendants went through.

After being processed Trump’s motorcade returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

As Trump awaits trial, he has been ordered by the court to refrain from making any statements that could be seen as threatening or intimidating witnesses or interfering with the judicial process, including on social media.

Earlier this month, Trump has made a social media post advising former Georgia, Lt. Gov. Jeff Duncan not to testify.

As of Thursday afternoon, these co-defendants have surrendered:

Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer, faces 13 counts. His bond is $150,000.

Mark Meadows, who faces two counts, was given a $100,000 bond.

Sidney Powell, former Trump election lawyer, faces seven counts. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Jenna Ellis, former Trump campaign lawyer, faces two counts. Her bond is set at $100,000.

Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman, faces seven counts. His bond was $10,000.

John Eastman, a conservative lawyer, is charged with nine counts and was freed on a $100,000 bond.

Cathy Latham, a Republican Party leader in Coffee County, Ga., faces 11 counts. Her bond was $75,000.

David Shafer, the former chairman of the Georgia GOP, is charged with eight counts. His bond was $75,000.

Kenneth Chesebro, a conservative lawyer, was charged with seven counts. His bond was set for $100,000.

Ray Smith III, a lawyer for Trump’s re-election campaign, faces 12 charges. His bond was $50,000.

Harrison “Willie” Floyd, leader of Black Voices For Trump, charged with three counts. Floyd did not negotiate a bond release.

Former President Donald J. Trump pictured in this mugshot photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office