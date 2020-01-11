An outpouring of emotion for 4-year-old murder victim in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — The online obituary for a West Valley City child, whose mother has confessed to her murder, is drawing a steady stream of online condolences from mourners both near and far.

The obituary is brief:

“Lainey Reese Vos was born on September 22, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah and passed away on December 31, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah.”

Charged with aggravated murder is Nicole Lester, 29, who court documents say confessed to a neighbor, then to police on Dec. 31, 2019.

“Police officers from the West Valley Police Department arrived and found Nicole sitting outside of her home wearing bloody clothing, they placed her into custody. Police officers entered the home and found a young juvenile female deceased in the home.”

Lainey’s 6-year-old brother was not injured, and was later released to the custody of his grandmother. For more details on that story, click here. Lester remains in jail, held without bail.

As for those who visit the little girl’s memorial website, they prefer to post messages focused on and — in many cases — directly to Lainey.

“Fly high with the angels baby girl. You’ll never be forgotten!! Rest easy,” one poster wrote.

“Lainey, sweet baby girl. Though we have never before met or knew each other, I want you to know that you are so loved and how deeply it has affected so many to hear & keep learning more details about your last moments.

“Tears are just pouring out of my eyes wishing that I could reach out to grab you in my arms and give you the tightest hug and most loving embrace,” wrote another.

Here are just a few excerpts of a few more messages left for a little whose life was cut short:

• “Beautiful baby gone too soon. I wanna send my love & prayers to you & your family & hope you all find peace.”

• “Rest in peace princess.”

• “Beautiful little angel, I hope you’re at peace. You deserve all the love in the world.”

• “I never knew you but every molecule of my being and heart aches for you and what you endured. Sweet baby angel, you are safe now and away from all of the pain and in the Lords glorious kingdom.”

• “Sending our love to I’m sure one of the sweetest little angels. I know God and all the angels including my son welcomed you back home. The sweetest purest angel may the heavens welcome you back. AMEN.”

• “My heart is so broken over this. You were such a beautiful little baby and grew to be such a beautiful little girl. You will be remembered forever.”

• “Dear Lainey, I don’t know you, but your story broke my heart! What a beautiful little girl you are, I can’t get your beautiful, sad face out of my mind! I think about you all the time! I wish I was able to save you somehow! Fly high beautiful angel!”

• “Rest well sweet Angel. I know so many who heard you story wish they could have saved you.”

