Draper police arrest juvenile suspect, seek 2 adults who allegedly assaulted teens at high school

DRAPER, Utah, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An altercation involving two groups of people brought police officers to the Corner Canyon High School campus Saturday night.

The incident was unusual for Draper and for the high school, at 12943 S. 700 East, where young people often gather on a nice weekend evening, Sgt. Dustin Willie, Draper Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

The trouble started sometime before 9:30 p.m., when two young adults and a juvenile, all male, assaulted three teen boys, “possibly over a girl,” Willie said.

One of the older suspects struck at least one victim with a tire iron.

Willie said 30 or more people were at the school and many witnessed the assault.

The two adults, roughly 19 or 20 years old, hastily left the scene before police arrived, and as they drove off, the car struck one of the teen victims. It was reported as a hit and run, but the police have not yet determined if it was deliberate.

“It could have been unintentional, with so many people crowded around,” Willie said. He added that all three victims had only minor injuries.

The teen who was with the two older suspects was arrested for simple assault and was released to his parents. The driver of the car has been identified, and police are looking for him. The third suspect is still unidentified.

The parents of the three teen victims were contacted and took their sons home.

There was no indication that the incident was gang-related, Willie said.

“The kids frequently hang out on weekends. It’s usually kids just talking. This kind of incident is not a common occurrence.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.