Driver arrested, accused of hitting woman in Salt Lake City crosswalk

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of running a red light and hitting a 20-year-old women in a crosswalk Monday, causing critical injuries.

Salt Lake City police responded about 4:40 a.m. to reports of an auto-pedestrian crash at the intersection of 600 West and North Temple.

Police say video evidence in the area shows a white Toyota Avalon traveling south on 600 West and then speeding up as two pedestrians entered a crosswalk.

“The Toyota strikes one of the pedestrians as if he was targeting them and continues [southbound],” according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. She remains in critical but stable condition, police said Thursday.

Police were able to identify the Toyota and located it and the alleged driver about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Liberty Park. The vehicle had front-end damage consistent with the collision, police said.

The driver of the car, Anh Duy Pham, was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, and failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury, a third-degree felony.

Pham was booked into the Salt Lake County jail.