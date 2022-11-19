Driver dead after rollover, ejection in Grand County

THOMPSON SPRINGS, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is dead after a Friday night rollover in Grand County.

Troopers responded at about 11:14 p.m. to the single vehicle crash on Interstate 70 at milepost 192 in Thompson Springs.

The driver was in a Honda SUV at mile post 192.

“The vehicle was reported as driving recklessly prior to the crash,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “The Honda left the roadway to the left, overcorrected to the right and then rolled end over end into the median.

“The sole occupant driver was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. Troopers are investigating both speed and impairment as contributing factors in the crash.”