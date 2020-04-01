Driver fatally injured in rollover crash on SR-18 near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was fatally injured Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle and it rolled multiple times on State Route 18 near St. George.

A white Infinity G35 was northbound on SR-18 at about 6:20 p.m. when the driver lost control near milepost 5 and swerved off the highway across the southbound lanes, Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release late Tuesday night.

“As the vehicle slid off the highway and into the dirt, it rolled more than once and came to rest on its roof,” the news release states.

The driver was alone in the Infinity and no other vehicles were involved. He was extricated from the vehicle by medical personnel.

UHP said it is believed he was wearing a seat belt.

“Witnesses stated that the Infinity had passed them at a very high rate of speed. The speed limit is posted 55 miles-per-hour,” the news release said. “Based on evidence at the crash scene, alcohol and speed both appear to be factors.”