Duchesne County man facing manslaughter charge, claims shotgun went off accidentally, killing neighbor

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, May 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man who was shot Thursday in Myton has died of his injuries.

He has been identified as Kyler John Smith, of Myton. Smith died early Friday morning at a Wasatch Front hospital, a Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office news release says.

Arrested after the shooting was Michael Raymond Reyburn, 59, of Myton.

Reyburn was booked into the Duchesne County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter, carrying a concealed short-barreled shotgun, transaction of a dangerous weapon as a restricted person, and several drug charges, the news release says.

He is being held without bail.

“Reyburn told detectives Smith began pounding on the front door of his trailer home about 2 p.m. Thursday,” the news release states. “Reyburn said he was in the process of answering the door when the shotgun he was holding discharged through the door, striking Smith in the head.”

Deputies responding to the shooting “found Reyburn on the floor inside his trailer with a sawed-off, double-barrel .410 shotgun lying nearby.”

A search warrant was obtained and detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia inside the trailer.

The trailer homes of Reyburn and the victim are separated by one other trailer home, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the news release, several hours before Smith was shot, he was sitting outside his trailer when he was threatened by another man.

That man has been identified by officials as 19-year-old Nautika Malakhi Noon.

Noon is accused of going to Smith’s trailer on Thursday and pointing a pellet gun at him. The pellet gun he used looks like a “functioning high-caliber pistol,” the news release says.

Noon has been charged in 8th District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. He is being held without bail.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.