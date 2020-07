DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, July 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Abbott Fire, burning about 10 miles southwest of Duchesne, stands at an estimated 56 acres Tuesday morning.

The latest information, released at 9:47 a.m., says that federal and local crews are assigned to the site, and have air support. No estimate on percentage of containment is available.

Crews believe it was sparked by a lighting strike, according to Utah Fire Info. A Monday night tweet indicated structures were threatened.