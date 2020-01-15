Eagle Mountain 6-year-old found safe after missing several hours

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Jan. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing child alert issued by Eagle Mountain City on Tuesday night has been cancelled.

Six-year-old Aniyah Vandenhoek has been found safe after being missing for about four hours, a tweet from Sgt. Spencer Cannon said later Tuesday night.

The girl was last seen at about 3 p.m., and when her family realized she wasn’t where  she was supposed to be, they set off on a search of the neighborhood, Cannon told Gephardt Daily.

“The family spent a couple hours looking for her before calling for extra resources,” Cannon said, adding that it’s always a good idea to call 911 or police dispatch before too much time passes.

In this case, he said, everything turned out OK.

“Searchers were in the area, and someone spotted a group of kids on bikes. She was with the kids on bikes,” Cannon said.

He suggested that this is a good time for everyone to remind their kids to get permission and make sure their parents know where they’re going before they head off on an adventure.

