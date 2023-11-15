Ex-judge Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s sister, dead at 86

Nov. 14 (UPI) — Retired appeals court federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, the older sister of former president Donald Trump, has died. She was 86.

The New York Police Department confirmed that Barry died in her home on the Upper East Side on Monday.

Police said there was no indication her death was suspicious and said the medical examiner would determine the cause of death.

Barry was a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit until she retired in 2019. President Ronald Reagan appointed Barry to the U.S. District Court in New Jersey in 1983.

Democratic President Bill Clinton elevated Barry to the Court of Appeals in 1999.

She resigned while under an investigation for judicial misconduct related to alleged fraudulent tax and financial transactions. The investigation was closed without a result.

Barry earned her law degree in 1974 and became an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey that same year. She earned her bachelor's from Holyoke College and master's from Columbia University.

Along with the ex-president, Barry is survived by sister Elizabeth Trump Grau. She was the eldest of the five Trump children. Fred Trump Jr. died in 1981 and the youngest Robert Trump died in 2020.