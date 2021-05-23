Murdered Ivins woman remembered as loving sister, mother, dedicated to service

IVINS, Utah, May 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The day after her shooting death Friday in her Ivins residence, family members are remembering Shawntell Smith as a loving sister and mother who was devoted to service and enjoyed “cheesy movies” and nature walks.

Smith’s husband, Steven Smith, is being held without bail in the Washington County Jail, charged with his wife’s murder.

A GoFundMe account, said to be set up by her sister, has been established to help pay for Shawntell Smith’s funeral.

“My angel sister Shawntell’s life was tragically taken yesterday. Still trying to process this news. Things like this happen on the news, not in real life,” the page says.

“Shawntell is one of the most Christlike people I know — which does bring some comfort knowing she’s with Him, our brother Jesus Christ. And knowing my dad was there to greet and hug her. I’m grateful to know I will see her again, but doesn’t change how much I will miss her now.

“Our chats until wee in the morning, cheesy movies together, nature walks, her laugher, service, cooking together, music, her love for family, especially for her kids who are now without both parents.

“Please keep her kids in your prayers. Love and miss you Angel Shawntell — Charmaine”

According to a probable cause statement filed in Washington County’s District Court, Smith was shot after telling her husband she intended to leave him.

