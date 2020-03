LAYTON, Utah, March 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and medical crews are at the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 89 at Pinewood Lane in Layton.

U.S. 89 northbound is closed at Mutton Hollow Road and southbound is closed at Oak Hills Drive.

Traffic is advised to use an alternative route and avoid the area. The estimated clearance time is 4 a.m.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as soon as more information is available.