Fatalities reported in shooting at Texas outlet mall

ALLEN, Texas, May 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Nine people were shot, some fatally, by a gunman at Dallas-area outlet mall Saturday afternoon.

A police officer responding to an unrelated call in the area heard gunshots at 3:36 p.m. at Allen Premium Outlets, the Allen Police Department stated on its Facebook page.

“The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat. He then called for emergency personnel,” the post states.

Police say nine people were transported to local hospitals. Several local media outlets have reported that some of those victims have died.

“Our hearts are with the individuals and families impacted by this tragic event,” the post states.

Police say there is no longer an active threat at the mall.

Allen is located in north central Texas, roughly 25 miles north of Dallas.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.