FBI: 2 agents shot dead, 3 injured in attempt to serve warrant on Florida man; suspect deceased

SUNRISE, Florida, Feb. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two FBI agents were shot dead and two were injured Tuesday morning in an attempt to serve a warrant on the residence of a Florida man suspected of crimes against children.

The suspect is also deceased, the FBI confirmed in a statement:

The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred this morning at approximately 6 a.m. in the vicinity of 10100 Reflections Boulevard, Sunrise, Florida. A team of law enforcement officers were there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case.

Two FBI agents are deceased and three are wounded. Two wounded agents were transported to hospital and are in stable condition. The names of the deceased will not be released at this time.

The subject is deceased.

In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.