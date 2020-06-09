FBI, Idaho police serve search warrant on Idaho residence of Chad Daybell

SALEM, Idaho, June 9, 2020 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — Numerous law enforcement officers have descended on the Idaho residence of Chad Daybell to serve a search warrant.

Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies, Rexburg Police officers and the FBI arrived at the house on the 200 block of 1900 East at about 7 a.m., a report from the East Idaho News says.

The warrant from the Rexburg Police Department is sealed, so it is unknown what information officers are trying to obtain.

Daybell’s ex-wife, Tammy, died under what investigators later called suspicious circumstances Oct. 17 of 2019. Her body was later exhumed from her grave, in Springville, Utah, but her autopsy report has not yet been made public.

Chad Daybell married his current wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, two weeks after Tammy’s death.

A previous report from the East Idaho News says Lori and Chad Daybell married with rings she had ordered prior to Tammy Daybell’s death. They were charged on the credit card of Charles Vallow, Lori’s previous husband, who had been shot dead by her brother, the East Idaho News report said.

Lori Vallow Daybell is currently in the Madison County Jail in connection with the disappearance of her two children, Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who have not been seen since September of 2019.

Vallow Daybell is being held on charges of two counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child.

Police told the East Idaho News on Tuesday morning that no one connected to the current warrant had been taken into custody. Police told the East Idaho News they will be on the scene for hours.

Utah-based FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker confirmed that the agency’s Evidence Response Team is assisting Madison County with the execution of a search warrant.

This is the second major search performed at the Daybell home. Law enforcement removed 43 items from the house during a multi-agency raid on Jan. 3. Officers searched a shed and used metal detectors, probes and rakes to go over several portions of the yard.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.