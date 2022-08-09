FBI’s raid on Trump’s Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation

Aug. 9 (UPI) — The FBI’s raid of Donald Trump‘s home in Florida — which was related to an investigation into documents from Trump’s White House — has spurred criticism and backlash among some Republicans and supporters of the former president.

Agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday night. As expected, the raid drew backlash from Trump, who criticized the operation as politically motivated.

The FBI carried out the raid as part of a court-authorized search related to an investigation into potential mishandling of classified documents that ended up at Mar-a-Lago. All presidential records are required to go to the National Archives when a president leaves office.

Earlier this year, the National Archives said it retrieved 15 boxes of White House documents and other items, including classified information, from Trump’s home in January. The Archives also asked the Justice Department to examine whether Trump’s handling of White House records, which included ripping up documents in some cases, violated federal law.

Despite the potential for criminal activity on Trump’s part, the raid upset a number of Trump-aligned Republicans and supporters of the former president. Some have called for an investigation into the Justice Department and demanded that FBI Director Christopher Wray explain the search.