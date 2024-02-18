FDNY lieutenant arrested for strangulation

Feb. 18 (UPI) — A lieutenant with the Fire Department of the City of New York was arrested and charged with strangulation, police said.

Neal Francis, 47, was arrested on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. while off-duty, the NYPD said in a news release.

Police did not reveal any further specifics about the incident but sources told the New York Post that Francis had choked an emergency medical technician while both were on duty.

Officials confirmed to WNBC that the incident was not domestic.

An FDNY spokesperson told the New York Post that the department was aware that the alleged victim is an EMT but did not provide further comment.

On Sunday, Lalee Meadows — a 59-year-old health department employee — was arrested and charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment. Further details about the incident were not known.