Federal indictment charges 6 Utah residents believed to be part of large drug trafficking operation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal grand jury in the District of Utah has issued a 16-count indictment, which alleges that six people believed to be part of a large drug trafficking organization are responsible for conspiring to distribute cocaine, and distributing of methamphetamine along the Wasatch Front.

Information on the cases was shared Thursday by the Department of Justice, District of Utah.

The charges are the result of an investigation into a drug trafficking organization which was allegedly responsible for transporting kilograms of cocaine from California into Utah for distribution, the statement says.

Using court authorized investigative techniques, Special Agents from the FBI and the Wasatch Metro Narcotics Task Force identified six defendants allegedly responsible for the distribution of narcotics.

From November of 2021 until February of 2022, agents completed several controlled buys of cocaine and methamphetamine from the defendants listed in the indictment. During the investigation, agents seized over 1.8 kilograms of cocaine, over one pound of methamphetamine, two firearms, and over $102,000 in cash.

The indictment lists the following suspects and charges:

Leonardo Ortiz-Rios, aka Gerardo Ortiz Benitez, 45, of West Valley City, with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of distribution of cocaine.

Teresa Sanchez, 45, of West Valley City, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Jacinto Perez, 61, of Taylorsville, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, four counts of distribution of cocaine, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Alejandro Santana-Brito, 35, of West Valley City, is charged with one count of

conspiracy to distribute cocaine and two counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of reentry of a previously removed alien

conspiracy to distribute cocaine and two counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of reentry of a previously removed alien Justin Archuleta, aka Philip Zachary Colvin, 50, of Salt Lake City, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Jose Guadalupe Ruiz, 53, of Tooele, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen L. Nelson and Stewart M. Young in the Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office are prosecuting the case and Special Agents from the FBI and the Wasatch Metro Narcotics Task Force conducted the investigation, the DOJ District of Utah statement says.