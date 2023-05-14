Fight involving multiple inmates at Utah prison sends 2 to hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to a Salt Lake City hospital following a fight Saturday involving multiple inmates at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

The fight occurred in the restricted housing unit and temporarily locked down the state prison, the Utah Department of Corrections stated in a news release. The Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison also was locked down as a precaution, officials said.

One of the injured inmates was admitted to the hospital for further treatment, the release states. No prison guards or employees were injured in the fight, corrections officials said.

Inmates have been restricted to their assigned cells and dormitories, with limited movement permitted until a further review is completed, according to the news release

No other information about the fight or individuals involved was released Saturday night.

The Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City houses approximately 2,200 incarcerated men and 400 women.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.