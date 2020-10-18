Fire Canyon Fire forces temporary closure of Henefer-Echo Wildlife area

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Henefer-Echo Wildlife Management Area is now temporarily closed because of the Fire Canyon Fire, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The public is advised to stay out of the area until the Fire Canyon Fire is under control and the closure is lifted.

The DWR will re-evaluate the emergency closure in 24 hours, a news release stated.

“Several hunters who were on the WMA for the opening day of the general-season rifle deer hunt spotted the wildfire on a ridge between Bald Canyon and Fire Canyon and reported it to officials,” the DWR said.

“Several DWR conservation officers responded to the fire, along with the North Summit County Fire Department, Summit County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies.

“Due to extremely dry conditions, the wildfire quickly spread, and a second fire also started in the area near the main entrance to the WMA, just north of the town of Henefer. DWR officers helped shuttle several hunters out of the area who were trapped between the two fires.”

The fire has burned through some big game winter range habitat in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.