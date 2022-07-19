Hoover Dam fire doused after transformer explosion

BOULDER CITY, Nevada, July 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The explosion of a transformer at Hoover Dam alarmed tourists, but did not threatened key parts of the structure, according to a Bureau of Reclamation statement.

“At approximately 10 a.m. (PDT) the A5 transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire and was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at approximately 10:30 a.m.,” the news release says.

“There are no injuries to visitors or employees. There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse.

Hoover Dam powerplant, in Nevada and Arizona, generates, on average, about 4 billion kilowatt-hours of hydroelectric power each year for use in Nevada, Arizona, and California. That’s enough power to serve 1.3 million people, according to a website fact sheet.

“We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available,” the statement says.